HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.59 Million

Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will report $202.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.14 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $184.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $824.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.08 million to $828.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $894.93 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $913.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthEquity.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.
HQY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. 812,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
