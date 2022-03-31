Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,008,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $29.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $675.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,835. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $736.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.