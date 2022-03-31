Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 54,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

