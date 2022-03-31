Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SCM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 54,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.23.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
