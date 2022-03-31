Nord Finance Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $3.10 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002893 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.98 or 0.07118670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,829.95 or 1.00138316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,187,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

