Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.56.

J stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 610,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,874. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.70. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

