JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $780.50

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 780.50 ($10.22) and traded as low as GBX 777 ($10.18). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 785 ($10.28), with a volume of 277,148 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 779.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 809.44.

Get JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.