Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:TZS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as low as C$1.98. Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 20,250 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.62.
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:TZS)
Featured Articles
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.