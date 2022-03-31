Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.85

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.14.
Venn Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:VENN)
Further Reading
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Venn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.