Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.44

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Man Wah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

