Cambiar Investors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of United Community Banks worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 264,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 96,829 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. 640,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,499. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

