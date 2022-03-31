Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Tops $248.84 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $248.84 million and $39.85 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $67.40 or 0.00147166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00046938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.80 or 0.07159219 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,792.45 or 0.99987118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00053540 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,296,853 coins and its circulating supply is 3,691,991 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

