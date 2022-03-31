Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.22. 606,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,812. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.40 and a 200 day moving average of $382.00. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
