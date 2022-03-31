Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,206. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,515,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 711,890 shares in the last quarter. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 4,010.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 598,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 517,018 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

