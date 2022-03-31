Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Insiders acquired 38,310 shares of company stock valued at $304,488 in the last ninety days.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.34. 2,919,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,059. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$10.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.96.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

