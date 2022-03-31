Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of CNDT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 2,456,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Conduent’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Goff John C purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

