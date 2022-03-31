accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $735.73

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 735.73 ($9.64) and traded as high as GBX 865 ($11.33). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 848 ($11.11), with a volume of 118,324 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 736.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 821.65. The company has a market capitalization of £346.64 million and a P/E ratio of 21.79.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

