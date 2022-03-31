Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.16

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.54 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,126,922 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £23.70 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.71.
Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)
