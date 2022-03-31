Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.67

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $9.90. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 39,563 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.
Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of China (BACHY)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.