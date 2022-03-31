Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.93

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 2596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.
The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)
