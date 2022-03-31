Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.93

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 2596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

