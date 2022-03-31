IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on IBIBF shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of IBIBF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

