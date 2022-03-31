Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 41.3% in March

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $$37.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Komercní banka, a.s. from $1,290.00 to $1,040.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

