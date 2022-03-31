Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISCNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 122,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and distributes medical cannabis in Israel. The company also develops cultivation facilities. It exports its products to Germany. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

