Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in March

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,400 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 1,184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.60. 17,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($125.27) to €104.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($98.90) to €83.00 ($91.21) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($120.88) to €105.00 ($115.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.59.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

