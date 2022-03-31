NEAR Protocol Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $13.33 or 0.00029114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $8.85 billion and approximately $653.70 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00209088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.44 or 0.00413644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 663,416,143 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.