World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

WWE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.44. 415,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

