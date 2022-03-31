LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LianBio stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,392. LianBio has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Get LianBio alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIAN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth $942,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,388,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

LianBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.