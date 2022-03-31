Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $124.10. 1,089,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,138. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.74.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.