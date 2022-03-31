Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.03. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.74.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

