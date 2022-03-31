Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,583,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Autohome by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,813,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,417,000 after buying an additional 362,193 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 78,132 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,566. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

