Critical Review: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.4% of Applied Energetics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Applied Energetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Energetics and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics $180,000.00 2,405.78 -$3.23 million ($0.03) -69.50 NextNav $760,000.00 941.71 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

Applied Energetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Energetics and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics N/A -100.51% -52.19% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Energetics and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

NextNav has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.62%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Applied Energetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C. Hayden on June 3, 2002 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

