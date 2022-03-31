PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $737,007.84 and approximately $1,803.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 75.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.00 or 0.07164876 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,829.18 or 1.00109818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053623 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.