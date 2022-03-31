Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) to Hold

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POSH. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of POSH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 1,164,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,045. The company has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,882 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

