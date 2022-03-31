Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$1.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($0.98). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 522.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $140.18.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $77,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

