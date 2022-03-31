China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 913,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

LFC stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 1,336,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,118. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

