Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Rises By 27.5%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 85,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.48. 29,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,217. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.