Short Interest in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Expands By 27.3%

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 92,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:VPG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.