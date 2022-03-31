G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

GIII traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 754,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,034. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

