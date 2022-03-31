Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

PCSA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 20,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

