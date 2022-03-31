Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SCHN stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 274,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,152. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

