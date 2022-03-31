Zacks: Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.30 Million

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to report $579.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $593.85 million and the lowest is $567.11 million. Etsy posted sales of $550.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY traded down $10.28 on Monday, reaching $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.09. Etsy has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

