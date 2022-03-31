-$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Phreesia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.36. 2,011,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

