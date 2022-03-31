Zenfuse Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $47,090.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00037182 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00107231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

