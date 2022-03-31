Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,189,375 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after buying an additional 466,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,968. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $751.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

