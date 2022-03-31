iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 12,556 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,903% compared to the typical daily volume of 627 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $161.40. 1,433,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average is $162.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

