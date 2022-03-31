Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.98. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 12,081 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

