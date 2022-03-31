Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.82

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.82 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 117.66 ($1.54). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.55), with a volume of 138,592 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEG shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.14) to GBX 138 ($1.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £177.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

