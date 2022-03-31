Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.59

Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.59 and traded as low as $20.61. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 32,645 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,978.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,204 shares of company stock worth $544,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 702.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

