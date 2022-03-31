Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,861.28

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,861.28 ($50.58) and traded as low as GBX 3,421 ($44.81). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,568 ($46.74), with a volume of 381,386 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,661.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,855.91.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a €0.96 ($1.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.