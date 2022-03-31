Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,454. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

