Brokerages Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Target Price at $24.08

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atos from €36.00 ($39.56) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Atos from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($30.77) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Atos stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,718. Atos has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

