Brokerages Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Target Price at $24.08

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atos from €36.00 ($39.56) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Atos from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($30.77) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Atos stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,718. Atos has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

Atos Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.